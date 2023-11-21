Lahore Bans Students Bringing Cars and Motorcycles to Schools

The Lahore Education Authority has directed all the heads of the schools to impose a ban on students bringing unlicensed motorcycles and cars to their institutions.

The decision was taken due to the problems created by underage drivers for the traffic police and the administration of the schools.

Furthermore, the heads have been warned of strict consequences if they fail to implement the order. The classes’ in-charges have also been issued instructions in this regard, directing them to advise students against bringing their vehicles to schools.

Additionally, school heads have been urged to raise awareness among students about traffic laws. The parents of students who bring their cars to school will be contacted by the teachers.

The recent instructions have been issued as part of the ongoing action to curb underage driving in Punjab, particularly in the provincial capital.

The provincial authorities have also launched a crackdown against underage drivers in the province. According to the Punjab police, more than 19,000 drivers under the age of 18 have been fined last week.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has also warned parents against allowing their kids to drive their cars. He said that strict action would be taken against parents who are found violating the order.