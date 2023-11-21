PTA and FIA Conduct Successful Raid Against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Lahore

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 21, 2023 | 12:17 pm

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a franchisee of a mobile phone company located in Lahore.

This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, 04 BVS devices and 02 Laptops were seized as evidence, and 03 persons were also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team. FIA is currently investigating the matter further. PTA had filed a complaint with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

The raids are part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the Authority’s dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

>