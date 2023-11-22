ICC Relocates Under-19 World Cup from Sri Lanka

The ICC has announced to move the upcoming Under-19 World Cup to South Africa after suspension being imposed on Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially relocated the 2024 men’s Under-19 World Cup from Sri Lanka to South Africa. This move follows the recent provisional suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) by the ICC due to government interference in the board’s administration.

The rescheduled 2024 U-19 World Cup, initially slated for 13th January to 4th February in Sri Lanka, will now unfold in South Africa. Benoni, Potchefstroom, Kimberley, and Bloemfontein are being considered as potential venues for the tournament. The event will introduce a new setup, including the intriguing ‘Super Sixes’ during the second stage.

The 16-team competition will feature the top 11 Full Member sides from the 2022 edition, alongside five teams from regional qualification events. Despite the change in location, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exhilarating competition, with the event expected to kick off at almost the same time as previously scheduled.

Despite the setback, Sri Lanka has been granted permission to participate in international cricket as well as the domestic events. However, the annual funds will be supervised by the ICC.