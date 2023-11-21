Javed Miandad Shares His Opinion About Babar’s Captaincy

Javed Miandad has raised his voice in support of Babar Azam, declaring that those who removed him from the captaincy do not have basic understanding of cricket.

Former Pakistani cricket captain Javed Miandad has voiced his strong disapproval of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to remove Babar Azam from the captaincy following the ODI World Cup 2023. In a candid statement to the media, Miandad criticized the decision-makers, asserting that they lack a fundamental understanding of cricket.

“Babar Azam is a great player. His consistent rise in performance should not be overlooked,” Miandad remarked. “Removing a captain should not be solely based on performance. The real accountability lies with the coach and management. The board, unfortunately, displayed favoritism towards foreign coaches, letting them go.”

Javed Miandad emphasized that decisions of this magnitude should be grounded in a comprehensive evaluation of team dynamics and leadership capabilities. He urged the cricket board to reconsider its approach and focus on addressing issues within the coaching and management structures, rather than making abrupt changes to the captaincy based solely on results of the matches.