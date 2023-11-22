Irony: Thieves Steal Equipment Worth Millions From Safe City Authority

The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) was established to reduce the crime rate in the province. However, it has turned out that the authority is facing a challenge in safeguarding themselves.

According to a report, unidentified men have stolen expensive equipment of the PSCA worth millions of rupees.

The equipment worth 6 million rupees was linked with the Safe City’s project cameras. It includes storage devices, routers, inverters, and batteries.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Kutchery Chowk located near New Anarkali. Taking notice of the robbery, the supervisor of the Safe City Authority approached the New Anarkali police station in this regard. Police have started an investigation into the matter.

This isn’t the first time that millions of rupees worth of PSCA equipment has been stolen. Last year, thieves took Rs. 5 million worth of equipment from its cabinet at a traffic signal in Lahore.

Similarly, a few days after the incident, another case was reported from the Ghalib Market area. The equipment stolen in this particular robbery was worth Rs. 2 million.