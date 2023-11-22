Islamabad Police’s AI-Powered Smart Cars Can Identify Criminals and E-challan Defaulters

In a step towards enhancing law enforcement capabilities, the Islamabad police will soon be introducing smart-cars equipped with AI.

According to the SSP Operations Safe City Project Muhammad Shoaib, the smart-car is equipped with two types of cameras, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and facial recognition.

He added that they have integrated the entire criminal record into the system and the facial recognition cameras can identify suspects on the spot during snap checks or patrolling.

Furthermore, the cutting-edge technology can also generate an alert for e-challan defaulting vehicles, helping them to take action instantly.

The official further stated that victims of any kind of crime can identify the criminals by simply providing their description. The car’s system will generate pictures matching the description, leading to swift action.

Additionally, the smart-cars will enable police officials to take swift action upon complaints of car or motorcycle theft.

SSP operations explained that all police units with smart-cars are informed about such activity as soon as the number of the stolen vehicle is entered in the system.

Moreover, the Islamabad police officials have also been provided training in this regard.