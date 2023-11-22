IT Ministry to Launch Export Strategy with Aim to Take IT Exports to $10 Billion

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is all set to launch Pakistan’s first ever National IT and ITes exports strategy on Thursday envisaging to attain an annual export target of $10 billion in the next three years from the current exports of around $2.6 billion.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif will unveil the ambitious roadmap to attain an annual export target of $10 billion through several key dimensions.

ALSO READ Umar Saif Confirms Urgent Need to Hire IT Graduates in the Industry

The minister said that the strategy has been developed in collaboration with a top-tier international consulting firm — PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) — for the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). This is our roadmap for increasing Pakistan’s IT exports by $10 billion per year, he added.

The $10 billion IT exports in the next three years would include $5 billion by 0.2 million additional IT workforce, $3 billion by 10,000 e-rozgar freelancing centers, $1 billion by dollar retention accounts to facilitate foreign currency remittances to Pakistan, and $1 billion by Pakistan Startup fund.

Official sources revealed that the government is trying to convince PayPal, stripe, and RISE to come to Pakistan and provide these services to the freelancer community. Further, the government is planning to provide interest-free loans to freelancers for establishing e-working centers.

As per the proposed plan, each freelancer would receive financial assistance of Rs. 100,000 to set up their own e-working center. The initiative was aimed at addressing the challenge of lack of suitable workplaces for freelancers so that they could work in a conducive and peaceful environment, he added. Each freelancer could earn up to $30,000 annually which would significantly contribute to the national economy.

Further, the government was also working for easy access to loans and investments for IT startups, with the expectation of attracting external investments of up to $1 billion within the next six months.