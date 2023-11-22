Pakistan to Start Direct Flights to Russia

Efforts are underway between Russia and Pakistan to establish direct flight services, a move that is expected to strengthen ties and enhance trade relations between the two nations. This initiative was highlighted by Muhammad Khalid Jamal, the newly appointed Pakistani Ambassador to Russia, in his recent statements to TASS.

Ambassador Jamal emphasized the importance of these direct flights in fostering closer people-to-people contact and improving economic interactions.

He expressed hope that the resumption of direct air services would significantly contribute to bringing the people of both countries together and bolstering trade. The ambassador acknowledged the economic considerations involved in this decision, noting that airlines must evaluate the profitability of these routes.

Reflecting on the past, Ambassador Jamal mentioned that direct flights had previously existed and had led to an increase in Russian tourists visiting Pakistan. However, financial challenges faced by airlines have disrupted these services. He remains optimistic about the potential increase in tourism once direct flights are reinstated, citing the improving security situation in Pakistan as a key factor in attracting more Russian tourists.

Jamal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing its tourism sector, highlighting the country’s safety and the efforts of successive governments to promote tourism. He stressed the need for continued hard work to attract international tourists, emphasizing Pakistan’s diverse and rich cultural and natural heritage.

In addition to these efforts in the aviation sector, it was also reported that Pakistan has applied to join the BRICS group, with expectations of Russian support for its membership by 2024. Furthermore, recent discussions between Russia and Pakistan in Islamabad focused on combating international terrorism and other security challenges, demonstrating a readiness to strengthen their cooperation in various fields.