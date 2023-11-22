Price of Gold in Pakistan Hits 216,500 Per Tola After Second Straight Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan rose for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to settle at Rs. 216,500 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 900 per tola to Rs. 216,500 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 766 to Rs. 185,614.

The price of the precious metal remained unchanged on Monday before posting an increase of Rs. 500 per tola on Tuesday. It is pertinent to mention here that last week, the price of gold in Pakistan posted an increase of Rs. 4,100 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $2,000.12 per ounce as of 1033 GMT, while the US gold futures were largely unchanged at $2,002.10.