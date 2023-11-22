Punjab University is Getting a New Sub-Campus

The interim cabinet of Punjab has recently sanctioned the establishment of a new sub-campus for Punjab University in Daska. This decision was made during the 32nd cabinet meeting, chaired by the interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Gujranwala.

In addition to this, the cabinet has also greenlit the construction of a vegetable market and Guwala Colony in Gujranwala, as well as the addition of 24 new classrooms for DPS Gujranwala.

Furthermore, the cabinet has agreed to establish two model graveyards in the Gujranwala area. The meeting included a briefing by Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi on various ongoing public welfare initiatives in the region. A significant move was the setting of the minimum support price for wheat at Rs4,000 per maund, a step aimed at aiding the farmers.

Other key decisions included an increase in the financial aid package for families of government employees who pass away while in service, and the allocation of funds for an endowment to support struggling artists.

The cabinet also discussed healthcare developments, such as the construction of a new cardiac hospital in Lahore and the replacement of Jinnah Hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Centre with the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology. Additionally, funds were released to make a seven-year-old CT scan machine at Mayo Hospital operational.

The meeting also covered the revision of inspection fees for transport vehicles and the approval of additional funds for the construction and maintenance of the Sargodha-Mianwali Road under the PSDP scheme.

The cabinet expressed concern over the inadequate recovery efforts of the irrigation department and emphasized the need for effective management and planning to enhance recovery.