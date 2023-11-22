Vehicle Registration Cards Will Be Delayed By Up to a Month: Punjab Excise

The Punjab Excise Department has explained the reason behind the late deliveries of smart registration cards. Earlier, many citizens complained of not getting their cards despite applying for them weeks ago.

In an official statement, the provincial Excise Department said that the tendering process has delayed the delivery of cards. However, it assured that the uninterrupted delivery of cards will resume in three to four weeks.

Furthermore, the Excise Department also apologized to the citizens for the inconvenience caused by the delays and expressed their commitment to resolving the issues promptly.

Previously, the department stopped making smart cards for cars and bikes after the company responsible for the production halted its operations.

The department had also issued a late tender, however, the progress beyond the technical bid phase didn’t progress smoothly. Back then, the department was facing a backlog of 2.5 million number plates and it explored different options, such as introducing virtual cards, to address the situation.

In another major announcement recently, the Excise department announced initiating a doorstep service for the registration of cars and bikes. All you have to do is book an appointment via the Punjab Information Technology Board’s helpline at 080008786.

A representative of the department will arrive at your doorstep and the entire process will be completed on the spot.