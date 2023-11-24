Army Chief Assures Unwavering Support to Govt’s Economic Initiatives

A special session of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was held today to foster strategic partnerships with friendly countries.

The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, ministers, and high-level government officials.

The committee reviewed the existing level of collaboration and unanimously approved various initiatives to be broached with friendly countries and directed to fast-track implementation of various projects conceived under these initiatives.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of concerned ministries for identifying prospective areas of collaboration and directed all stakeholders for the realization of envisioned long-term economic dividends.

Chief of Army Staff assured the unwavering resolve of the Pakistan Army to support economic initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan.