David Warner and de Kock Likely to Play PSL 2024

The highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 is on the horizon, and two international cricket superstars, South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, and Australian opener David Warner, are reportedly set to join the tournament.

Rumors suggest that these two cricketing stars may be seen in action during the upcoming PSL 9 season. Their participation would undoubtedly be a significant boost for the league, and all franchises would be eager to secure their services.

ALSO READ Ben Stokes Quits IPL in a Big Loss for Chennai Super Kings

Quinton de Kock recently had a stellar World Cup 2023, amassing four centuries, including a monumental 594, and finishing the tournament with an impressive average of 59.40, making him the third-highest run-scorer.

David Warner also had a remarkable World Cup 2023, contributing 535 runs and playing a crucial role in Australia’s victory.

If these two players join PSL 9, they will undoubtedly fall under the Platinum category, and it will be intriguing to see which franchise manages to acquire their talent.

The PSL 9 draft is scheduled to take place in mid-December, with tentative dates set for December 12 and 14. The National Selection Committee will play a pivotal role in the lead-up to the draft, overseeing the renewal of kits and ensuring that all preparations are complete.

ALSO READ A Look Back at Pakistan’s Tours to Australia Down Under

Meanwhile, PSL organizers are diligently working behind the scenes to ensure that all necessary arrangements are finalized by the end of November. This includes logistics, venue preparations, and ensuring the league’s global reach and participation.