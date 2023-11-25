Here’s How Much Artificial Rain in Lahore Will Cost

As the air quality continues to deteriorate in Punjab, the caretaker provincial government has taken various steps to bring the Air Quality Index (AQI) back to a healthy level.

During the recent weeks, the AQI of Lahore has gone well above hazardous levels. In its ongoing efforts to reduce smog, the caretaker government announced strict measures recently, including shutting down markets and schools.

However, air quality in some of the densely populated areas of the province, particularly Lahore, hasn’t improved much. In a major decision, the provincial authorities recently announced a plan for artificial rain in the provincial capital.

The Punjab government has now allocated Rs. 350 million for the purpose and awaits the approval of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

A summary has been sent to the caretaker CM for his approval by the Finance Secretary in this regard. According to Punjab’s Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, Chinese experts will arrive soon to facilitate the local administration.

Moshin Naqvi recently announced that if the conditions are favorable, Lahore could experience artificial rain on November 29.

Yesterday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to close cafes in Johar Town by 10 PM. However, an extension of an hour has been granted on Saturdays, allowing them to open until 10 PM.