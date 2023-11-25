YouTube Introduces Arcade Games for Paid Users

YouTube Premium will not only remove ads but will also let you play arcade games now with a new feature called Playables.

Playables constitute a distinct section within the YouTube app or desktop website, enabling users to play arcade games. Some Premium subscribers are currently receiving notifications from YouTube, informing them that they can activate Playables through the settings.

Once you enable the Playables tab, you can begin playing one of the 37 currently available games, including Angry Birds Showdown. The noteworthy aspect is that there’s no need to download anything—all the games operate seamlessly on the desktop browser or the YouTube mobile app.

ALSO READ Google Bard Can Now Watch and Explain YouTube Videos

This approach bears resemblance to what we’ve observed from Netflix, though its success remains to be seen. Interestingly, even YouTube expresses uncertainty about the outcome, indicating that the service will be accessible until March 28, 2024, at which point a decision will likely be made regarding the continuation of the Playables feature. So the future of Playables really just depends on how much people like it up until March 2024.

This news comes shortly after the video-sharing platform’s massive crackdown against ad blockers all over the world. The crackdown forced many to switch off their ad blockers, but many simply switched to better alternatives that were able to bypass YouTube’s ban. Meanwhile, some ad blockers simply just speed through the ads without skipping them.

ALSO READ YouTube is Punishing Ad Blocker Users With Slow Loading Times

More recently, some users also speculated that Google is punishing ad-block users by slowing down loading times on certain browsers. A Reddit user shared a video showing how every video was taking 5 seconds before it would start loading. The Redditor even went as far as investigating whether it was an internet browser issue, but there were no problems to be seen there.