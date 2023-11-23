Google Bard Can Now Watch and Explain YouTube Videos

Google’s ChatGPT rival Bard has just received support for YouTube videos, meaning it will be able to understand and answer questions related to videos on the platform. The news comes shortly after YouTube started experimenting with its own AI chatbot.

Google Bard’s extensions link the AI model to your Google account including Gmail, Drive, and other apps, and now it will work with YouTube as well. This should not only help summarize videos but also get to clips you are having trouble finding through the search bar.

Additionally, it can help you catch up with information you may have missed in a YouTube video. For instance, if you are watching a cooking video and missed the amount of eggs needed for a recipe, you can ask Google Bard for help. It could also help explain more technical videos such as opening up a laptop or a phone, etc.

ALSO READ Samsung Announces ChatGPT Rival Gauss for Galaxy Phones

This progress is not solely focused on convenience. It aims to enhance the accessibility and interactivity of information. Nevertheless, it is essential to acknowledge that Bard, akin to any AI system, is not without imperfections.

During tests, Bard occasionally misinterpreted contexts, such as confusing a conversation between smartphones for a discussion between sisters. These instances underscore the ongoing need for improvements in AI technology.

ALSO READ AI App Can Detect Diabetes With a 10-Second Voice Sample

Additionally, it does not yet work with all sorts of videos, including those that do not have a caption file. This would mean that videos that do not have any commentary may not work with it.

However, it does work well with educational videos with someone explaining a topic. It is able to summarize the key elements of a video into bullet points and more.