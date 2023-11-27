Hasan Ali Shows Interest to Play in Indian Premier League

Hasan Ali has expressed his desire to play the Indian Premier League (IPL), widely regarded as the world’s premier and most financially rewarding T20 cricket league, featuring top-notch international players.

In a recent interview, Hasan Ali expressed his desire to participate in the IPL, considering it as one of the premier T20 leagues globally.

ALSO READ Shakib Al Hasan Becomes a Politician

Hasan Ali said, “Every player wants to play IPL and it is my wish to play there. It is one of the biggest leagues in the world.”

He added, “I will definitely play there if there is an opportunity in the future.”

It should be noted that Pakistani cricketers have not been permitted to participate in the IPL after the first season of the money-rich league.

While Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, and several others initially featured for IPL franchises, however, they didn’t play after the 2008 season.

ALSO READ PCB Tells ICC to Compensate Pakistan if India Backs Out of Champions Trophy 2025

Azhar Mahmood, a former Pakistani all-rounder, represented Punjab Kings in the league under a British passport. Mohammad Amir, on the brink of acquiring British citizenship, may follow suit and join the IPL in the future.