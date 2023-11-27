Shakib Al Hasan Becomes a Politician

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has embarked on a political career and will seek parliamentary representation following the Awami League’s nod for his candidacy.

According to the details, Awami League joint secretary general, Bahauddin Nasim, has officially confirmed that Shakib Al Hasan obtained nomination forms from the party on Saturday to run in the 2024 elections.

ALSO READ Shah Khawar Takes Helm as Chief Election Commissioner at PCB

Shakib is set to contest from the Magura-1 constituency, which is his hometown district, and the elections are slated for January 7.

Bahauddin Nasim expressed a warm welcome to the cricket all-rounder, highlighting his status as a celebrity and immense popularity, particularly among the youth of the country.

Shakib, currently recuperating from a finger injury sustained in the World Cup match against Sri Lanka on November 6, is uncertain about his return to the field.

It’s worth noting that Shakib Al Hasan is following a well-established trend in Bangladesh cricket, where cricketers transitioning into politics is not a novel occurrence.

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, for instance, entered politics and became a Member of Parliament during the previous elections, representing Narail.

Mashrafe has once again received a nomination this year, highlighting his continued engagement in community activities in his hometown. However, Shakib has not actively participated in public life beyond cricket.

BCB President, Nazmul Hassan, an MP since 2009, secured another nomination from his Kishoreganj constituency. BCB Director, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, also received a nomination for the Moulvibazar seat.

Despite his efforts, former Bangladesh captain, Naimur Rahman, an incumbent MP, was unsuccessful in securing the Manikganj seat for the upcoming elections. Regarding cricket, Shakib, who had announced his decision to step down as the ODI captain before the World Cup, still holds the position of T20I leader.