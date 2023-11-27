PCB Tells ICC to Compensate Pakistan if India Backs Out of Champions Trophy 2025

It must be noted that India had declined to participate in the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India cited their government’s decision to bar the cricket team from traveling to Pakistan.

Consequently, the tournament was arranged in a hybrid format, with some matches being held in Pakistan and others in Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, the report unveiled that PCB officials suggested that in the event of the BCCI or the Indian government declining to send their team due to security concerns, the ICC should establish an independent security agency or committee tasked with visiting Pakistan to evaluate the country’s security arrangements.

While the Indian team has expressed concerns about touring Pakistan, it is undeniable that Pakistan is considered safe for travel. In recent years, every top-tier cricket team, except India, has visited Pakistan, and these tours have been conducted successfully without any security issues.

There are also reports suggesting that there is a possibility of shifting the event to a hybrid model, similar to the Asia Cup 2023. However, it is contingent on the condition that the ICC will compensate Pakistan for any incurred losses.

The upcoming ICC event in 2025 will mark almost three decades since Pakistan last hosted such a significant tournament in 1996.