Pakistan Team to Depart for Australia Test Tour on November 30

As the Pakistan cricket team prepares for their daunting Test series against Australia, the Green Shirts will depart for Sydney, Australia, on November 30.

According to reports, the Pakistan squad will depart from Pakistan at 3:00 AM local time on November 30, 2023, and embark on a journey to Sydney, Australia.

The 18-man Pakistani squad will relax at the airport for a few hours before heading to Canberra. There, they will play in a four-day match against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval from December 6–9.

After four days of training in Rawalpindi, the Pakistani cricket team will take a rest day today and on Tuesday, the team will travel to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore for further training.

The training camp in Lahore will take place from 11 am to 2:30 pm each day. Following the training camp, Team Director Mohammad Hafeez will address the media.

Meanwhile, this will be Pakistan’s first Test tour to Australia since 2019, when they lost both matches by an innings. It is worth mentioning that Pakistan has never won a Test series in Australia.