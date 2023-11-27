Shaheen Afridi Opts Out of International League T20 to Manage Workload

Pakistan T20 captain and fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi has decided to withdraw from the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20).

According to reports, Shaheen Afridi opted out of his participation in the ILT20 league due to workload management before the T20 World Cup 2024.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Shows Interest to Play in Indian Premier League

The ILT20 is scheduled to commence on January 19th and will run until February 17th, taking place in the United Arab Emirates. Six teams are set to participate in the tournament.

It should be noted that Shaheen Afridi has recently been appointed as the captain for Pakistan in T20 Internationals, following Babar Azam’s resignation across all formats.

Furthermore, Mohammad Haris, the emerging wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, has also opted to withdraw from the T10 League, prioritizing his participation in the National T20 Cup.

ALSO READ PCB Tells ICC to Compensate Pakistan if India Backs Out of Champions Trophy 2025

Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi has already been included in the Pakistan Test squad for the upcoming challenging three-match test series in Australia. The series is scheduled to commence with a warm-up match against Prime Minister XI on 6th December, followed by the first test set to begin on 14th December.