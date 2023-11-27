PFF Announces National Futsal Cup Qualifiers In Peshawar

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced that they have started registration of teams for the Futsal National Cup in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. Peshawar residents can register through the link provided on PFF’s social media posts and become part of the biggest Futsal event in the country’s history.

Registrations are live! 📝 Register now and become part of the biggest Futsal showdown in the country! ⚽️🔥 Registration link: ⬇️https://t.co/Ku8IjZmuVq#pakistanfootball #hojayefutsal #futsalnationalcup pic.twitter.com/QduqRe83Jc — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) November 27, 2023

This is ‘Phase 4’ of the Futsal National Cup, it will commence on 5th December 2023 and finish in five days on 10th December. Teams from KPK province can register for this football event and participate with a cash prize of 300,000 PKR (Pakistani rupees) which will be allotted to the winner of the event; the second-placed side will get 100,000 PKR.

In the previous phases of the Cup, teams from Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have participated in the event. The phase also had teams from Rawalpindi and Kashmir.

After the Phase-4 event in KPK, Sindh will be the only province left. Gilgit is also a major geographical location from where football players are being produced for the national side. Will there be an event for Gilgit as well? One might need to wait for this question to be answered!