Pakistan men’s cricket team World Cup winner and ex-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ramiz Raja has claimed in an interview given to a local television channel that Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s diet plan is designed by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an American space program agency. The three coordinates: (1) football player (2) diet plan (3) NASA, don’t match each other which led to Raja being made the butt of jokes on social media.

Turns out, Ronaldo (CR7) has a NASA-designed physical recovery machine installed in his home. The machine is called ‘Vascusport Regeneration System’ which helps CR7 maintain his optimal fitness. CR7 is known by his strict diet plan, but machines of such sorts help him recover from football matches as well as training sessions so he can concentrate on the longevity of his career.

The NASA machine helps CR7 in the oxygen flow within his body, also fastening his healing process. Ronaldo is currently contracted at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr football club, while his Portugal national duty continues. Being 38, CR7 has been able to lengthen his career through strict diet and state-of-the-art machines which help him during pre and post-match sessions.