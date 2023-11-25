Italian Footballer Mario Balotelli Narrowly Escapes Death in High Speed Car Crash

Italian striker Mario Balotelli crashed his car into a wall while driving in his homeland Brescia, Italy at around 8:30 PM (Local Time) on Thursday 23 November 2023.

ALSO READ Algerian Footballer Detained in France Over ‘Anti-Semitic’ Social Media Post

His vehicle, an Audi Q8 worth approximately $126,000, was shattered after the accident as the medics arrived at the scene to see Balotelli limping, but not with major injuries.

According to sources, Balotelli refused a breathalyzer test – to determine the amount of alcohol in the air a person breathes out – which led to the authorities seizing his driving license.

🚨‼️ Mario Balotelli was in a car accident in Brescia this evening. Local police confirmed that the striker refused to take a breathalyzer test. Thankfully, Balotelli was unhurt, but walked with difficulty after the accident. [@partidazocope] pic.twitter.com/a7IYriL6gP — Italian Football News 🇮🇹 (@footitalia1) November 24, 2023

Balotelli has always been the center of attention throughout his football career. In 2010, soon after joining Manchester City, he crashed his car Audi R8 while on his way to the training ground.

Balotelli was the player who assisted Argentine striker Sergio Aguero when he scored a goal against Queens Park Rangers to win the English Premier League title on the last day of 2011/12 season.

He then faced disciplinary issues and fell out with the manager Roberto Mancini, current head coach of Saudi Arabia men’s football team, which led to his exit from the club in 2013.

ALSO READ Manchester City Hosts Liverpool as Two EPL Giants Collide

Balotelli is currently contracted by Turkish club Adana Demirspor where he has scored three goals in four matches. Last week he gave out a statement that he’s the best striker Italy has, hinting towards a call-up from Luciano Spalletti’s team.