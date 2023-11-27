Pakistan-Born Batsman Stars in Uganda’s Historic Win Over Zimbabwe

Riazat Ali Shah has participated in more than 50 T20 international matches for the team.

Uganda’s victory over Zimbabwe marked their first-ever win against a Test-playing nation in international cricket. It was also their first time competing against a Test-playing nation. With more opportunities to face top teams, Uganda is sure to pose a greater threat to established powers.

Zimbabwe currently stands fourth in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifiers standings. Out of their three matches played, Zimbabwe has emerged victorious in just one. They suffered losses to Namibia and Uganda, while their lone win came against Tanzania.

Namibia, Kenya, and Uganda occupy the top three positions in the table. Namibia and Kenya have played three matches each and remain undefeated, while Uganda has won two of their three matches. The Africa Region Qualifiers group stage will conclude on November 30, 2023. The top two teams will advance to the World T20 2024.

ALSO READ David Warner and de Kock Likely to Play PSL 2024

Zimbabwe finds itself in a precarious situation. Every remaining match is a must-win for them. Having already failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023, they now face the possibility of missing out on the 20-team World T20 2024.