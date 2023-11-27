Shah Khawar Takes Helm as Chief Election Commissioner at PCB

Shah Khawar will assume the role, for a period of three months, with the task of overseeing the organization of PCB elections scheduled for February.

He is expected to oversee the elections for the Regions and PCB chairman in accordance with the notification issued by the IPC Ministry

The notification said, “Shah Khawar Board of Governors will hold elections on completion. The deadline for the election of the chairman is February 4, 2024.”

Earlier this month, Zaka Ashraf received a three-month extension to his chairmanship of the PCB’s Management Committee, approved by the federal government.

The federal cabinet has granted approval for a three-month extension of the PCB’s Management Committee tenure under Rule 16(j) of the Rules of Business, 1973, and Article 48 of the PCB Constitution, 2014, as per a notification from the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

In a flurry of activities during November, the cricket board underwent significant changes in both management and the team itself.

The series of transformations commenced on November 15, when Babar Azam resigned as the captain across all formats following discussions with Zaka Ashraf. His offer to retain the test captaincy only led to this decision.

In the aftermath of Babar Azam’s resignation, PCB swiftly announced new captains for Test and T20I cricket, appointing Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi to lead the respective formats.

Further restructuring took place as former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez assumed the role of director of the team, and Wahab Riaz took on the position of chief selector.

Adding to the changes, Sohail Tanvir, a former pacer, was designated as the head of the junior selection committee, while the legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf was entrusted with coaching Pakistan’s U19 team.