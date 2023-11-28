Price of Gold in Pakistan Has Increased by Over Rs. 21,000 Since Oct 13

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 28, 2023 | 3:44 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The price of gold in Pakistan posted another increase on Tuesday, rising by Rs. 800 per tola to settle at Rs. 218,400. The price of the precious metal has risen by Rs. 21,300 per tola since October 13 when the price stood at Rs. 197,100.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 800 per tola to Rs. 218,400 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 686 to Rs. 187,243.

ALSO READ

Yesterday, the price of gold rose by Rs. 1,100 per tola while the increase in price in the previous week stood at Rs. 1,400 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices steadied after touching a six-month peak on Tuesday with spot gold at $2,013.29 per ounce as of 0817 GMT, while the US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1 percent to $2,013.40 per ounce.

ProPK Staff

lens

Ayeza Khan Blooms in Prague: A Floral Fashion Adventure
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Hawk’s Melbourne’
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>