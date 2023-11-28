Steel Prices Go Up 3rd Time in a Month Amid Spike in Raw Material Costs

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 28, 2023 | 1:32 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The domestic prices of steel products have been increased by Rs. 3,000 per ton as the market reacts to the overall rise in raw material costs and the massive increase in gas prices.

According to JS Global, retail prices now stand in the range of Rs. 268,000-274,000 per ton, effective from 28 November 2023.

Notably, steel rebar prices have seen a cumulative uptick of Rs. 12,000 per ton from Rs. 259,000-264,000 on October 31 to Rs. 266,000-272,000 today.

ALSO READ

The upside risks to today’s increase in steel prices could be any unexpected disruptions in the procurement of raw materials and further slumps in the rupee/dollar rate.

The rupee/$ fell 3rd day in a row on Monday and continues to trade in the 285-286 range today (Tuesday) after peaking at 285 in the previous session.

ProPK Staff

lens

Merub Ali Slams Trolls Online Criticizing Her Trip to Gurdwara Kartarpur
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show-Cause Notice to Illegal Housing Scheme ‘Hawk’s Melbourne’
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>