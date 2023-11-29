Punjab to Launch Virtual Smart Cards for Vehicle Registration

The Punjab Excise Department has decided to introduce virtual smart cards for the registration of vehicles in the province as it attempts to clear the backlog.

Recently, the department announced that citizens could face up to a month’s delay in receiving their vehicle registration cards. It blamed the tendering process for the delay, adding that it’s working to resolve the situation.

Now, according to a local media outlet, the provincial excise department is mulling over introducing virtual smart cards as an alternative. However, it would need the permission of the provincial government.

The Excise Department has sent a summary to the government for its approval in this regard. Following the approval, virtual smart cards will be issued to citizens across the province.

Vehicle owners can get their virtual smart cards online after completing the necessary steps for registration. The cards can be downloaded from the Excise Department’s website.

Recently, the department announced initiating a doorstep service for the registration of cars and bikes. The service can be availed by simply dialing the Punjab Information Technology Board’s helpline 080008786.

Later, a representative of the department will arrive at the applicant’s doorstep to complete the registration process on the spot.