Rawalpindi and Islamabad Brace for Chicken and Egg Shortage Amid Shutter-down Strike

The poultry association has announced a shutter-down strike across Rawalpindi and Islamabad against uniform poultry prices in Punjab.

Citizens of the twin cities are grappling with chicken shortage after supply was completely halted. Additionally, chicken sellers of the wholesale market in Mandi Bagh Sardaran have announced a complete shutterdown strike until the demands of the poultry association are accepted by the local administration.

Talking about the strike, a spokesman for the Poultry Union said that the wholesalers, retailers, and suppliers have unanimously agreed that they can not sell chicken meat below the cost.

He reiterated that they won’t be selling chicken at the market until the local authorities address their concerns.

The prices of chicken and egg are expected to touch unprecedented levels next month due to the shortage of soybean meal, reported a local media outlet.

As the shipments of soybean and canola seeds have not been cleared at the port, the per kilogram price of chicken is likely to increase to Rs.1000. Similarly, the cost of a dozen eggs is also expected to touch Rs. 500.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) and All Pakistan Solvent Extractors’ Association (APSEA) held a protest at Karachi Press Club (KPC). According to the chairman of APSEA, four ships carrying stocks of soybean meal recently reached the port.