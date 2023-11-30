Multan Sultans Hint at Signing Naseem Shah Amid Peshawar Islamabad Tussle

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans posted on a video on their X, previously Twitter, social media account where they gave an indication that they have signed a highly-valued asset.

Sultans posted a video of WWE Superstar Shawn Michaels climbing a ladder and heading towards the WWE Championship belt. Looking at the signs, it seems that Sultans have signed Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah.

Naseem Shah represented Quetta Gladiators in last season’s PSL, and currently, he is in rehabilitation after having shoulder surgery.

Shah went to Old Trafford Stadium to support English football club Manchester United, and United then posted a picture of Shah on their social media accounts with the United logo behind him.

Some experts believe that Naseem should be rested for this season’s PSL, as he wouldn’t be 100% fit, but it looks like he will represent one of the franchises during the upcoming event. A final decision will be made once his rehabilitation stage is completed.

Shah was missed by the Pakistan cricket team and its supporters when they travelled to their neighboring country India to play the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The national side was eliminated in the group stages, finishing outside the top 4.