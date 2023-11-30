PSL Franchises Raise Concerns Over Clarity on Schedule and Venue

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently considering two proposed schedules for the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but concerns are mounting among the franchises due to the delay in finalizing venues

According to the reports, the main reason for the delay is the upcoming general elections in the country, leading to a suggestion to move the competition to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, a final decision on this matter has not been reached.

The PCB is inclined towards collaborative decision-making with franchises rather than making unilateral choices. In this regard, a letter has been dispatched to the government, seeking guidance on the issue.

Reports suggest that two potential schedules have been formulated, with both considering matches to be held in Pakistan. The initial proposal delineates matches scheduled across four venues: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, the second suggestion confines initial matches to Lahore and Karachi. The proposed timetables have currently been shared with the relevant franchises.

The owner of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, has officially conveyed his desire for Peshawar to host several matches during the upcoming PSL 9. He has communicated this aspiration to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through an email outlining his proposal. In his message, Afridi advocates for including Peshawar as one of the host cities for PSL 9, underscoring the city’s fervor for cricket and the potential to engage local fans.

Determining the dates and locations of the matches is essential to finalizing broadcast and production agreements. The highly anticipated tournament is set to kick off in Lahore on February 18th, with the intention of holding the final in Karachi on March 19th. A decision on this matter is imminent.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that there is a push from international cricketers to have PSL matches in the UAE. However, franchise owners have not yet come to a unanimous agreement. Some favor hosting matches in Pakistan, while others see the UAE as a more secure option.