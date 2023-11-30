Imad Wasim to Play for Melbourne Stars Alongside Haris Rauf and Usama Mir in BBL

Pakistan star all-rounder Imad Wasim, who recently retired, has joined the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Big Bash League 13 (BBL).

According to the details, the Melbourne Stars have signed Imad Wasim, and he will be representing the Stars after Christmas for the remaining matches in the tournament.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch said, “With Liam available for the first three matches, we identified Imad as a player who could come in and perform a role for us with his left-arm spin and lengthen our batting lineup.”

He added, “I’m really looking forward to seeing many Pakistan fans in the crowd at the MCG with Imad joining his former national teammates, Usama Mir and Haris Rauf.”

It should be noted that Imad, who has previously been a part of the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL), is set to join his compatriots Usama Mir and Haris Rauf at the Stars.

Imad Wasim has recently announced his retirement from international cricket for Pakistan, which came as a shocking news for fans. He will continue to play in leagues.

Meanwhile, Imad was an exceptionally economical bowler for Pakistan, particularly in T20Is, and also made significant contributions with the bat. He represented the Pakistan team in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is, taking 109 wickets and scoring 1,472 runs in his international career.