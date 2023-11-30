UK Experiences Coldest November in Over a Decade

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 30, 2023 | 4:10 pm

Mercury levels significantly dropped across the United Kingdom throughout the month as it experienced the coldest November in the last 13 years.

The lowest temperature was recorded in Aonach Mor in the Scottish Highlands, plummeting to a frigid -8°C (18°F). Similarly, Prestwick recorded -5.5°C (22°F), and Keswick -6.1°C (21°F) temperature.

Furthermore, Scotland, eastern England, and Norfolk received heavy snowfall in November. The situation is made worse by the freezing fog, particularly in the Midlands, north-west England, and Northern Ireland, making road travel unsafe.

Scotland’s north and east, along with eastern England are expected to receive more snowfall. Additionally, the moors of southwest England could also experience overnight snow.

The cold air originates from Scandinavia, which is currently experiencing extremely low temperatures. Moreover, a snow warning has been issued by the Met Office for multiple regions from Wednesday into Friday morning. The yellow warnings point towards hazardous conditions, which could affect travel.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution amid the closure of roads. Due to the exceptionally low temperatures, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan has implemented a “severe weather emergency protocol.”

Under the protocol, homeless individuals must be provided additional shelters. The UK Health Security Agency has also taken steps as the weather gets colder, issuing an amber cold-health alert for northern regions and a yellow alert for the Midlands.

