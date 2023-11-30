Unhappy Chris Gayle Brushes Aside Comparison With India’s Suryakumar Yadav

Former West Indian star batter Chris Gayle dismissed the comparisons being made between him and the Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav.

In a recent interview, a reporter posed a question suggesting Suryakumar Yadav to be the next Chris Gayle. In response, Gayle stated that there is no other Gayle.

Gayle said, “No, there’s no other Gayle. There will never be another Gayle. There will never ever be. It’s only going to be one Universe Boss, just one.”

The rising Indian star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, frequently finds himself in comparison with legendary batsmen such as AB de Villiers, lauded for his hitting prowess, and Chris Gayle, known for his dominance at the crease. However, it’s worth noting that Chris Gayle himself has expressed reservations about such comparisons.

Chris Gayle has participated in 79 T20 international matches, amassing a total of 1899 runs, including 124 sixes and scoring two centuries. Notably, Gayle stands as the sole player to have scored over 14,000 runs and launched more than 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket.

Furthermore, he holds the distinction of being the top run-scorer for the West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is. Alongside Brian Lara, he is one of only two players to surpass the 10,000-run mark for the West Indies in ODI cricket, and he was also part of the team when the West Indies won two T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

On the other hand, Suryakumar has recently entered international cricket, yet he has already set numerous records in T20 cricket. Having participated in only 56 T20 international matches, he has amassed 1979 runs, including three centuries and 112 sixes. However, his performance in ODIs does not match his T20 success. With 37 matches played, he is yet to score a century in this format.