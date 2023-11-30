Todd Murphy Eager to Trouble Pakistan Batters on Australia Tour

Australian spinner Todd Murphy is eagerly looking forward to the test of bowling against Pakistan’s top order in the upcoming three-match Test series.

Todd Murphy, a part of the PM’s XI, is preparing for a four-day tour match against Pakistan scheduled to take place in Canberra from December 6-9.

Murphy said, “Bowling to Pakistan’s top-order batters would be a challenge. Babar Azam is a very good player, and Pakistan’s top order boasts players with great class.”

He added, “I am not sure if Babar Azam is playing against PM XI, but it would be exciting to bowl against him. It’s always great to get a chance to test yourself against a Test-playing nation.”

As Murphy looks forward to the upcoming three-match Test series against Pakistan, he underscores the importance of this opportunity, characterizing it as an excellent way to start the cricketing summer.

Additionally, he expresses the sentiment that playing in front of family, friends, and fans is always a valuable chance, as the atmosphere and support create a truly special experience.

Meanwhile, Murphy also acknowledged Nathan Lyon’s valuable mentorship and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to learn from a seasoned player.