Another Blockbuster PSL 9 Deal as Multan and Quetta Trade Star Players

The PSL 9 hype is real as another blockbuster deal has been completed prior to the PSL 9 draft.

Pakistan’s cricket team middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmad has signed for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, while MS has traded their middle-order batter Rilee Rossouw to Quetta Gladiators.

This is not only a player to player deal as Quetta Gladiators have also swapped their first-round Platinum pick with Multan Sultans’ first-round Silver pick in the process.

Iftikhar Ahmad recently played in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India, while Rossouw is a constant at various T20 leagues around the world, after representing South Africa in numerous matches.

Earlier today, Iftikhar Ahmad had hinted towards his signing to the Multan Sultans franchise, but with the X (previously Twitter) post of Pakistan Super League’s account, it has been made official.

Multan Sultans will be the fifth PSL franchise Iftikhar Ahmad will represent. He has previously played for Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators; Lahore Qalandars is the only team he hasn’t represented in PSL.

Iftikhar Ahmad has been the center of attention for many reasons. A term ‘Iftimania’ was coined after his batting prowess and whenever he performs, people start to refer it to Iftimania.

He is nicknamed ‘Chacha’ (Uncle) because he looks aged for a 33-year-old. Pakistan’s spin-bowling coach Saeed Ajmal once jokingly said that his (Saeed Ajmal’s) older brother even used to play with Iftikhar, how is he still 33 years old?