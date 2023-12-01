80% Women Driving on Lahore’s Roads Have Failed Their Driving Tests

Following the Punjab government’s decision to arrest motorists driving without a valid license, thousands of individuals, including women, have applied to obtain their licenses.

According to the officials, as many as 63,000 women applied for driving licenses during the last 11 days. However, 80% of the applicants failed the driving tests, highlighting the need for improved driving education and training programs in the region.

An official told a media outlet that thousands of women drivers applied for the licenses, however, the majority of them failed to pass the test. He also acknowledged that the system needs further improvements.

It is important to note that driving license issuance increased by a massive 788% in recent weeks. Last week, more than 60,000 driving licenses were issued to citizens.

ALSO READ Peugeot Pakistan Announces Big New Year Discount Across Its Lineup

There have also been concerns about the Punjab police’s practice to include the names of underage drivers in its criminal record. The Lahore High Court (LHC) recently heard a petition in this regard, and later sought responses from top officials, including IG Punjab.