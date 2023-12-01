Peugeot Pakistan Announces Big New Year Discount Across Its Lineup

Peugeot Pakistan is concluding the year with an exciting announcement, offering a special year-end deal on the elegant Peugeot 2008.

This is a unique chance to acquire this impressive vehicle at a more attractive price. The promotion is available until December 31, 2023, providing an ideal opportunity for those interested in enhancing their driving experience.

Peugeot 2008 Models and Pricing

Active Variant: Originally priced at PKR 7,050,000, the Peugeot 2008 Active is now available for PKR 6,950,000, a reduction of PKR 100,000, but only for full payments. The installment plan option remains at the original price.

Allure Variant: The Peugeot 2008 Allure, previously priced at PKR 7,800,000, is now offered at PKR 7,700,000, reflecting the same PKR 100,000 discount. This price cut also applies solely to full payments, with the installment plan retaining its original price.

Terms and Conditions of the Offer

The discounted prices are applicable only on full payments.

The installment plans will continue to be charged at the original prices.

The mentioned prices are ex-factory and do not include freight and insurance costs.

A Limited-Time Opportunity

This year-end offer from Peugeot presents a fantastic chance for those who have been contemplating purchasing a new vehicle, especially the Peugeot 2008. With the deadline of December 31, 2023, prospective buyers are encouraged to act swiftly to take advantage of this offer. This promotion might be the push needed for many to invest in a new car.