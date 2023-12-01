Full Schedule of Pakistan Women’s Tour of New Zealand

The Pakistan women’s cricket team embarked on their white-ball series journey against New Zealand, departing from Christchurch en route to Dunedin this morning.

Upon their arrival in Christchurch on Saturday, November 25, the 17-member squad, under the leadership of Nida Dar, engaged in two practice sessions and contested two practice games against the New Zealand XI.

In the 50-over practice match held at Bert Sutcliffe Oval at Lincoln University on Tuesday, November 28, the Pakistan women’s team emerged victorious over the New Zealand XI by a margin of 57 runs.

On Thursday, in the T20 match hosted at the same venue, the New Zealand XI claimed a 28-run victory against the Pakistan women’s team. Having chosen to bat first, the New Zealand XI set a total of 168 for seven in 20 overs, with Georgia Plimmer making a significant contribution of 52 runs.

The white-ball series between Pakistan and New Zealand starts with a T20I series. Here is the full schedule of the series:

Date Format Fixture Time Venue 3 December 2023 1st T20I Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 6:00 AM Dunedin 5 December 2023 2nd T20I Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 6:00 AM Dunedin 9 December 2023 3rd T20I Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 6:00 AM Queenstown 12 December 2023 1st ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 4:00 AM Queenstown 15 December 2023 2nd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 7:00 AM Christchurch 18 December 2023 3rd ODI (ICC Women’s Championship) Pakistan Women vs. New Zealand Women 7:00 AM Christchurch

The upcoming three-match T20I series will be played from December 3 to 9 in Dunedin and Queenstown, followed by the three ODIs as part of the ICC Women’s Championship in Queenstown and Christchurch from December 12 to 18.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had already announced the squad for the Pakistan women’s team for the tour of New Zealand. Nida Dar will lead the side in the white-ball series. Here is the 17-member Pakistan women’s squad:

Pakistan Women’s Squad