Shadab Khan Sacrifices BBL and T10 League Contracts for the Country

Pakistan all-rounder, Shadab Khan has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to national pride by rejecting lucrative offers from the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) and the Abu Dhabi T-Ten League, sacrificing potential earnings amounting to crores of rupees for the greater good of the country.

According to the reports, Shadab Khan received an offer from the Big Bash League franchise Adelaide Strikers while there was also an offer to play as an icon player in the T-Ten League, but he turned down offers of crores of rupees for domestic cricket.

This remarkable decision highlights Shadab Khan’s dedication to representing Pakistan on the global stage, transcending financial gains in favor of patriotic service.

Shadab Khan replied to both offers “Domestic cricket is going on in Pakistan, now I want to give priority to domestic cricket and cannot play Big Bash and T-Ten League due to National T20 Cup”.

Earlier, Pakistan’s young wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris and opener Ahmed Shehzad also turned down offers to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League due to the ongoing National T20 Cup.