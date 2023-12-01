Honor X7b Debuts With 108 MP Camera and Massive Battery at an Affordable Price

Honor has just unveiled its latest smartphone, the Honor X7b, which stands out as the brand’s most budget-friendly offering on the international market. Despite its affordability, the Honor X7b doesn’t skimp on features, boasting a large battery, a high-resolution 108 MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 680 chipset.

Design and Display

The device features a sizable 6.8-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

This screen is also TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission, ensuring a more comfortable viewing experience. The display includes a punch hole for an 8 MP front-facing camera.

Camera

On the rear, the Honor X7b hosts a triple camera setup arranged in two distinct circles. The primary camera boasts a 108 MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Accompanying it are a 5 MP f/2.2 ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera.

Internals

The Honor X7b is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, which supports 4G LTE connectivity.

One of the most notable features of the Honor X7b is its substantial 6,000 mAh battery, capable of delivering up to 18 hours of video playback, 24 hours of social media browsing, or 69 hours of music streaming. The device supports 35W fast charging with the Honor SuperCharge adapter included in the box.

Price and Availability

The Honor X7b is available in three elegant colors: Flowing Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. Priced at $249 (€229), the phone offers excellent value, although prices may vary slightly in different markets.

Specifications