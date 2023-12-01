Imad Wasim Confirms He Retired Because of Mental Health Concerns

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim shared the reasons behind his decision to retire from international cricket for Pakistan.

In a recent interview, Imad Wasim revealed that he chose to retire from international cricket to prioritize his mental peace.

ALSO READ Ahmed Shehzad Confirms Declining Abu Dhabi T10 Contract for National T20

Imad Wasim confirms he took the decision to retire from international cricket for his mental peace and there's an option he could take his retirement back in future 👀 #AbuDhabiT10 pic.twitter.com/jnawAvUeZi — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 1, 2023

Imad Wasim said, “I was not in the right mental state, and if I were in that condition, I would never have made this decision.”

He added, “This is life, and everything is possible, not impossible. I have made this decision without any intention of turning back. I have decided to retire. It’s a significant step, and I am uncertain about what life has in store, but it is what it is.”

It should be noted that Imad Wasim’s announcement of retirement from international cricket across all formats came as a shocking development for fans of the Green Shirts.