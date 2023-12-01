Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Imad Wasim Confirms He Retired Because of Mental Health Concerns

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 1, 2023 | 1:13 pm

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim shared the reasons behind his decision to retire from international cricket for Pakistan.

In a recent interview, Imad Wasim revealed that he chose to retire from international cricket to prioritize his mental peace.

Imad Wasim said, “I was not in the right mental state, and if I were in that condition, I would never have made this decision.”

He added, “This is life, and everything is possible, not impossible. I have made this decision without any intention of turning back. I have decided to retire. It’s a significant step, and I am uncertain about what life has in store, but it is what it is.”

It should be noted that Imad Wasim’s announcement of retirement from international cricket across all formats came as a shocking development for fans of the Green Shirts.

The 34-year-old all-rounder participated in 66 T20 international matches, claiming 65 wickets and achieving one 5-wicket haul.

Renowned for his skills as an economical left-arm spinner for Pakistan, he once held the prestigious title of the world’s No. 1 ranked T20 international bowler. Additionally, he showcased his batting prowess in 55 one-day internationals, scoring five half-centuries.

>