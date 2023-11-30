Here’s the Format for 2024 T20 World Cup

The format for the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and United States of America (USA) starting from June 2024 has been confirmed.

The format for T20 World Cup 2024: 🏏 20 Teams

⭐ 5 teams divided into 4 groups

👊 Top 2 teams from each group qualify into Super 8

🤝 Teams in Super 8 will be divided into 2 Groups

💪 2 Teams from each group of Super 8 will qualify into Semis A cracking World Cup on the way.

20 teams will compete for the coveted T20 World Cup trophy, with this being the highest number of teams in an ICC event in the history of the sport.

United States West Indies Australia England India Netherlands New Zealand Pakistan South Africa Sri Lanka Afghanistan Bangladesh Ireland Scotland Papua New Guinea Canada Nepal Oman Namibia Uganda

USA and West Indies qualified for the event as they are the co-hosts. The top eight teams from the previous event qualified automatically for the 2024 event. The next two teams qualified due to their ranking after the two co-hosts and top-eight teams.

The rest of the eight teams qualified through the continental qualifiers, including two from Europe, one from East Asia-Pacific, one from the Americas, and two each from Asia and Africa.

The 20 teams will be divided into 4 groups of 5. Then, the top 2 sides from the 4 groups will qualify for the Super 8 stage. Two groups of 4 will be made and the top 2 teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-final.

The schedule for the event will be posted in due time, but the teams and format system is out. The USA is the newest addition in terms of the country where an ICC event is going to take place.