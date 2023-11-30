Ahmed Shehzad Confirms Declining Abu Dhabi T10 Contract for National T20

Pakistan opening batter, Ahmed Shehzad declined an offer from the Abu Dhabi T10 League in order to participate in the ongoing National T20 Cup with Lahore Whites.

Ahmed Shehzad has officially announced on his social media account, formerly Twitter (X), that he has declined a contract to participate in the current Abu Dhabi T10 League season.

Ahmed Shehzad said, “I have respectfully refused a contract to play in the ongoing season of Abu Dhabi T10 League as I believe I have some unfinished business with my team Lahore Whites in the National T20 Cup.”

He added, “I want to carry on playing domestic cricket in Pakistan. I have always believed in putting Pakistan first, and I will continue to strive towards earning a place in the national team once again.”

Ahmed also thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for granting him the NOC for T10 League. He aims to continue respecting Pakistan’s domestic cricket and hopes to set an example for the youngsters watching him and other players participate in this tournament.

Ahmed Shehzad, a right-handed batter, has emerged as the leading run-scorer in the current National T20 Cup. With an impressive total of 213 runs from three innings, he boasts a remarkable average of 106.50, playing a pivotal role in Lahore Whites’ qualification for the Super Eight round.

Meanwhile, Ahmed’s last international appearance for Pakistan was in October 2019 against Sri Lanka in a T20I, and he has not been selected for the national team since.