Pakistan Football Captain Nears Full Fitness After Lengthy Injury

Pakistan men’s football team captain Easah Suliman is back in training after suffering a medial meniscus tear while playing in the Azerbaijan league.

Suliman is contracted by Azerbaijani club Sumqayit FK for two seasons. He represented the team for 9 matches this season, scoring 2 goals, before getting injured.

Back on the grass! 🙏🏻🌟 Good to see captain @easah_suliman back in training 💚#pakistanfootball #dilsayfootball pic.twitter.com/URkXbSWNwQ — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) December 1, 2023

Suliman is excellent at man-management while instructing from the defense as a center-back. He represented England’s age-category teams (U16, U17, U18, U19 & U20) before deciding to represent Pakistan as his national team.

He is a graduate of Aston Villa academy but could never cement his place in the first team when Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause were there.

The skipper recently helped Pakistan qualify for the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, for the first time in the country’s history.

Suliman kept a clean sheet in both home and away matches to win the two-legged fixture against Cambodia. He, along with Abdullah Iqbal, were looking a formidable center-back pair till Suliman got injured.

Suliman is expected to get back to team training soon and he has begun his individual training with the help of Sumqayit coaches.