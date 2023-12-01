Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Football Captain Nears Full Fitness After Lengthy Injury

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 1, 2023 | 4:07 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan men’s football team captain Easah Suliman is back in training after suffering a medial meniscus tear while playing in the Azerbaijan league.

ALSO READ

Suliman is contracted by Azerbaijani club Sumqayit FK for two seasons. He represented the team for 9 matches this season, scoring 2 goals, before getting injured.

Suliman is excellent at man-management while instructing from the defense as a center-back. He represented England’s age-category teams (U16, U17, U18, U19 & U20) before deciding to represent Pakistan as his national team.

He is a graduate of Aston Villa academy but could never cement his place in the first team when Tyrone Mings and Kortney Hause were there.

The skipper recently helped Pakistan qualify for the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, for the first time in the country’s history.

ALSO READ

Suliman kept a clean sheet in both home and away matches to win the two-legged fixture against Cambodia. He, along with Abdullah Iqbal, were looking a formidable center-back pair till Suliman got injured.

Suliman is expected to get back to team training soon and he has begun his individual training with the help of Sumqayit coaches.

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>