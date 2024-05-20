PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PFF Informs PSB That The Floodlights In Jinnah Stadium Do Not Meet The FIFA Requirements

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 20, 2024 | 5:03 pm

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has raised concerns about the recently installed lighting system at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad ahead of their clash against Saudi Arabia next month.

In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the PFF stated that the new floodlights have failed to meet the standards set by the Fédération International de Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The PFF’s observations are backed by observation reports that highlighted the inadequate lighting around the goalposts following the visit of the PFF officials on two different occasions May 3 and May 18.

According to the reports, the lighting in these critical areas does not conform to the required specifications, potentially affecting visibility and safety during matches.

https://x.com/faizanlakhani/status/1792510327801667911

This development comes at a crucial time as Pakistan aims to host one more international fixture of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 to complete its home fixtures of Group G.

The inadequate lighting could pose a significant hurdle, affecting the quality of play and the country’s ability to host the international match against Saudi Arabia on June 6.

The PFF has urged the PSB to address these issues promptly. The letter emphasizes the need for immediate corrective measures to ensure that the stadium meets the international standards of AFC and FIFA.

Inadequate lighting might force the PFF to look for alternate venues to host their home match against Saudi Arabia somewhere else which means Pakistan will not host football legends such as head coach Roberto Mancini and assistant coach Yaya Toure next month.

In response, the PSB has yet to issue an official statement, but the matter is expected to be addressed urgently given its implications for Pakistan’s football infrastructure and the future of football itself.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

