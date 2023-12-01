Huge Fight Erupts in AFC Champions League Football Match [Video]

A football match in the AFC Champions League converted into a brawl after the final whistle, when the football players of China’s Zhejiang and Thailand’s Buriram United started to fight.

AFC has started an investigation into the matter, as the cause of the brawl is still not known. The match lacked discipline as seven yellow cards were shown during the 90 minutes.

Once the investigation is completed, the AFC might impose heavy fines on both the teams, along with the home team Zhejiang playing at neutral venues for the rest of the AFC CL campaign due to their ground being the home of the sparring.

This is the second time a Thai team is involved in a brawl. Previously, Thailand fought with Indonesia during the SEA Games 32 Men’s football final on 16 May this year. The event resulted in seven Indonesian and seven Thailand players getting suspended from international duty for six matches as well as a fine of $1,000.

The victory helped Chinese-side Zhejiang progress from three to six points in five matches, behind Ventforet Kofu and Melbourne City, who have eight points each. In the final matchday of group H, Zhejiang will play Melbourne, while Buriram will face Ventforet Kofu.

AFC Champions League (Group H)