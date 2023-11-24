Kia Pakistan Launches Sportage Limited Edition With New Looks

Kia Motors Pakistan recently hinted at introducing something special for the local market. However, the company didn’t share any further details until yesterday.
In an announcement on its social media handles, the South Korean automaker has announced to introduce a limited edition of Kia Sportage in ‘Clear White’. The limited edition of the Sportage has been priced at Rs. 9,300,000.
Furthermore, the company has also announced Rs. 150,000 cashback offer. It should be noted that a special black edition of the Sportage was launched in May last year which had the following unique features:
- 19-inch black alloy rims
- Glossy black front grille
- Black molding side sill
- Dark satin finish molding beltline
- Glossy black skid plate
- Premium black leather seats
With the Clear White edition, expect the same changes but in Pakistani buyers’ favorite, white, color.
Recently, Kia added two new features to the Picanto without changing its price. In a social media post, the company said the “Kia Picanto Automatic now comes with a big upgrade.”
The two new features include a 9-inch MP5 touchscreen and a rear-view camera. Following the recent appreciation of PKR against the US dollar, Kia announced a major cut in its prices.
The prices of Picanto, Sportage, and Sorento were reduced by Rs. 500,000. Furthermore, the cost of Carnival Executive had also been slashed by a massive Rs. 2,251,000.