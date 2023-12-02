Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Bangladesh Move Second Behind Pakistan in Latest World Test Championship Points Table

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 2, 2023 | 3:02 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Bangladesh have climbed to the second spot in the World Test Championship points table a comprehensive against New Zealand in the first Test match.

Pakistan is leading the Championship due to their away series win against Sri Lanka earlier this year, when Babar Azam-led side won the series 2-0 on a tough tour.

ALSO READ

The Pakistani team has now travelled for another away series down under. The team will play Australia for a 3-match Test series which will commence in Perth from 14 December 2023.

In the Bangladesh – New Zealand series, Bangladesh won the 1st Test match comprehensively by 150 runs. Taijul Islam was the player-of-the-match due to his 10-wicket-haul, 4 wickets in 1st and 6 in 2nd innings.

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson showed some resilience in his first innings century, but New Zealand never felt on-track to chase the 332 run target in the 4th inning. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a brilliant century in Bangladesh’s 2nd inning to lift the target above 300, which made the target out of the reach of the Kiwis.

ALSO READ

The second, and final, Test match of this series will be played in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur from 6 December 2023. The match will begin at 8:30 AM (Pakistan time).

2023-25 World Test Championship Table:

Position Team Matches Won Matches Lost Matches Drawn Points Percentage (%)
1 Pakistan 2 0 0 24 100
2 Bangladesh 1 0 0 12 100
3 India 1 0 1 16 66.67
4 Australia 2 2 1 18 30
5 West Indies 0 1 1 4 16.67
6 England 2 2 1 9 15
7 Sri Lanka 0 2 0 0 0
8 New Zealand 0 1 0 0 0
9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>