Bangladesh Move Second Behind Pakistan in Latest World Test Championship Points Table

Bangladesh have climbed to the second spot in the World Test Championship points table a comprehensive against New Zealand in the first Test match.

Pakistan is leading the Championship due to their away series win against Sri Lanka earlier this year, when Babar Azam-led side won the series 2-0 on a tough tour.

The Pakistani team has now travelled for another away series down under. The team will play Australia for a 3-match Test series which will commence in Perth from 14 December 2023.

In the Bangladesh – New Zealand series, Bangladesh won the 1st Test match comprehensively by 150 runs. Taijul Islam was the player-of-the-match due to his 10-wicket-haul, 4 wickets in 1st and 6 in 2nd innings.

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson showed some resilience in his first innings century, but New Zealand never felt on-track to chase the 332 run target in the 4th inning. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a brilliant century in Bangladesh’s 2nd inning to lift the target above 300, which made the target out of the reach of the Kiwis.

The second, and final, Test match of this series will be played in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur from 6 December 2023. The match will begin at 8:30 AM (Pakistan time).

